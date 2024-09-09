Certuity LLC Acquires New Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Certuity LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 899 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,108,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,820 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $353.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $370.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.86.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

