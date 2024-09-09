Certuity LLC Acquires Shares of 15,876 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Copart by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 929,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 106,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

