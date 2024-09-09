Certuity LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Certuity LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,729,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,550,000 after acquiring an additional 228,537 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,342,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,140,000 after acquiring an additional 152,027 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,499,900.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 149,990 shares during the period. Addis & Hill Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,069,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 111,586 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL opened at $74.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $78.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.64.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

