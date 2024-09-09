Certuity LLC Boosts Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Certuity LLC increased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,088,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 434,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,099,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,500,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Universal Display by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 360,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,762,000 after acquiring an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Display by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,996,000 after acquiring an additional 76,967 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OLED stock opened at $184.62 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $133.67 and a twelve month high of $237.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLED

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.