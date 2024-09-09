Certuity LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 0.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Cintas by 25.0% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $781.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $756.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $700.09. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $474.74 and a one year high of $812.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cintas’s stock is going to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.09%.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $775.00 price target (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

