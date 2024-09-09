Certuity LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Certuity LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $167.42 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $172.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.