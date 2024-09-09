Certuity LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Certuity LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT opened at $99.56 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $100.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

