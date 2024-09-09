Certuity LLC Buys 131 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ASML by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $752.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $925.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $951.10. The stock has a market cap of $297.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

