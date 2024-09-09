Certuity LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Certuity LLC lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price target (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

Intuit Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $615.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $638.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,308 shares of company stock valued at $25,070,676 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

