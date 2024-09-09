Certuity LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Certuity LLC decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $142.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.03. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $150.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

