Certuity LLC Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Certuity LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMMD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

BATS:SMMD opened at $63.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.72.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

