Certuity LLC Has $789,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Certuity LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $82.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.24. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

