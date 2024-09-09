Certuity LLC Invests $406,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,353 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $700,291,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $307,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after acquiring an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $283.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 in the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

