Certuity LLC Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Certuity LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,009,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,788,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,445,000 after acquiring an additional 81,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,503,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

IBM stock opened at $200.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.52 and a 200 day moving average of $182.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

