Certuity LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $850,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,702,000 after acquiring an additional 246,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 228,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after acquiring an additional 208,522 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $213.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.12.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

