Certuity LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,253,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the second quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 31.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $62,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $566.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $524.33 and its 200-day moving average is $479.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $578.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

