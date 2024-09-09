Certuity LLC Purchases 1,732 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 135,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 8.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 245,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the second quarter worth about $313,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RITM opened at $11.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RITM

About Rithm Capital

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.