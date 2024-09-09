Certuity LLC Purchases 213 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Certuity LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,788 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Altria Group by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,742,000 after buying an additional 919,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,418,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,211,000 after buying an additional 805,051 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 415.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 984,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,935,000 after acquiring an additional 793,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,712.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 820,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,811,000 after acquiring an additional 775,681 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $53.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $54.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

