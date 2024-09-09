Certuity LLC Purchases 610 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $65.40 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.28.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at $505,488,637.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at $44,004,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,605. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.