Certuity LLC Purchases 947 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $320.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.38. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.28.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

