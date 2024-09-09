Certuity LLC Reduces Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Certuity LLC reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Linde by 8.5% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 7.6% in the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $456.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $218.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $451.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.01.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.