Certuity LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Certuity LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

IEFA opened at $74.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.77.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

