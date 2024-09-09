Certuity LLC Sells 129 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Certuity LLC cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PWR opened at $247.92 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

