Certuity LLC Sells 183 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Certuity LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,880,000 after purchasing an additional 202,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,740,000 after buying an additional 269,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $198.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.19. The stock has a market cap of $129.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

