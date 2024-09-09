Certuity LLC Sells 2,933 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Certuity LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $292.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

