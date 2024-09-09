Certuity LLC Sells 334 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Certuity LLC cut its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $66.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

