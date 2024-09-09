Certuity LLC Sells 4,448 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Certuity LLC decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.2 %

EXPD stock opened at $121.00 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.30.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.