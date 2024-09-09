Certuity LLC Sells 617 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Certuity LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after buying an additional 518,952 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $157.62 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.50. The company has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

