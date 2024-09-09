Certuity LLC Sells 64 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Certuity LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after buying an additional 331,797 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $218,786,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $825.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $863.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $799.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $762.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

