Certuity LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,442 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 166.7% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Illumina by 292.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised shares of Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.05.

Illumina Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $124.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $162.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.