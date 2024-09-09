Certuity LLC Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Certuity LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $243.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.20. The stock has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.