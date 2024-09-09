Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $183.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.68.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $188.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.27.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

