Chris Bulman Inc Buys Shares of 343 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.30. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.29.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

