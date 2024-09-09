Chris Bulman Inc Invests $33,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 41.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Centene by 10.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Centene by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W raised Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Centene Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $70.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

