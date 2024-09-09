Chris Bulman Inc Invests $51,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 671 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Umpqua Bank boosted its position in NIKE by 7.7% during the second quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 15,951 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 31.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in NIKE by 41.4% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,849 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 50.7% during the second quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $80.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.56. The company has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

