Chris Bulman Inc Invests $78,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 250,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 147,076 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $42.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $45.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

