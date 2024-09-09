Chris Bulman Inc Makes New $43,000 Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.31 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

