Chris Bulman Inc Takes $35,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 440 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

NYSE CP opened at $82.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

