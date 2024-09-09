Chris Bulman Inc Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Capital International Investors raised its position in Entergy by 64.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,675,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after purchasing an additional 796,316 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in Entergy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,254,000 after purchasing an additional 706,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $121.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.20. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $123.73.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,310,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,140,475.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,446. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

