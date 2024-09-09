Chris Bulman Inc Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Up 0.9 %

HSY opened at $199.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $213.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.36.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.