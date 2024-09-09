Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Sells $1,894,308.94 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.06, for a total value of $1,894,308.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,142,033.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $287.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $202.55 and a 1 year high of $293.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.83.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

