Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Sells $1,894,308.94 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.06, for a total value of $1,894,308.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,142,033.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Chubb Stock Performance
CB opened at $287.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $202.55 and a 1 year high of $293.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.83.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
