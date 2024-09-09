Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Reduced by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,932,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $287.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.91 and its 200-day moving average is $260.83. The company has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $202.55 and a 52-week high of $293.13.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,981 shares of company stock worth $9,504,054 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

