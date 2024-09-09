Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark cut Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $37.50 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.25.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CHUY
Chuy’s Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after acquiring an additional 258,121 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 29.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after purchasing an additional 217,838 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 52.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,406 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 117.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 150,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 382,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chuy’s
- What is a Special Dividend?
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.