Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark cut Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $37.50 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $642.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.77. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after acquiring an additional 258,121 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 29.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after purchasing an additional 217,838 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 52.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,406 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 117.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 150,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 382,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

