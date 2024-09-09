CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 121 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Woodward were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 630.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $159.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.03 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.55.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.29 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Woodward

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.