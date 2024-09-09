CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 593 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carvana were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Carvana by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter worth $39,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carvana by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth $8,285,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $7,043,443.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,150,427.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.25, for a total transaction of $6,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,357,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,664,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $7,043,443.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,397 shares in the company, valued at $19,150,427.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,600,422 shares of company stock valued at $345,634,177. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.40.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
