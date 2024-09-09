CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 137 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $231.76 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $247.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.18.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

