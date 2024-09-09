CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 146 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,855,000 after acquiring an additional 524,503 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,920,000 after acquiring an additional 264,543 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,000,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,335,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $122.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $129.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.25.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.