CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $365,000 Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Natera were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,783,235.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,783,235.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $53,592.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,388 shares of company stock worth $10,205,064. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Natera stock opened at $112.90 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $124.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTRA

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.