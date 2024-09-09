CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $414,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,817 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $24.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RIVN. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,497 shares of company stock worth $6,732,150. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

