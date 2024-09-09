CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Celsius were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 60.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 24.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 85.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH opened at $31.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.50. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.85.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Celsius from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

